Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,842. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,095,000 after buying an additional 77,859 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 44,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 189,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

