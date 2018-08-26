Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,706,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,137,000 after acquiring an additional 183,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,310,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,660,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $18.13 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

