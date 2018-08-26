Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 31,179 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 31,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $1,174,512.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,516.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 4,368 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $164,324.16.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,241 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $43,447.41.

On Friday, July 27th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 62,727 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $2,200,463.16.

Shares of NVCR opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. Novocure’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,107,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

