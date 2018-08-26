William Blair Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

William Blair restated their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2018 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $413.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.49.

NYSE CMG opened at $520.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

