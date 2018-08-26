Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

NYSE:WSM opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

In related news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,937.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,404,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,191,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,800,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,550,000 after buying an additional 182,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 713,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,194,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,899,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

