Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.48.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,937.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,404,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,550,000 after acquiring an additional 182,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 713,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,194,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.