Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.99. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 30th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $347,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,207.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,766,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,268,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,751 shares of company stock worth $5,628,976. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

