Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.4610192506773 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Wyndham Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

WYN opened at $108.44 on Friday. Wyndham Worldwide has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.