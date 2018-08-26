Yacoin (YAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Yacoin (CURRENCY:YAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Yacoin has a total market cap of $148,650.00 and $0.00 worth of Yacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yacoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00854049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011494 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Yacoin Profile

Yacoin (YAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. Yacoin’s total supply is 121,719,152 coins. The Reddit community for Yacoin is /r/yacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yacoin’s official Twitter account is @YACCoin. Yacoin’s official website is www.yacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yacoin

Yacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yacoin directly using US dollars.

