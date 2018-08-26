Yintech Investment (YIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of YIN stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.45.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YIN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yintech Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yintech Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yintech Investment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

