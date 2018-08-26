Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.75. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.77%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 9,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $1,006,081.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,730 shares in the company, valued at $25,032,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $1,019,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,936. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 57.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 260.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,584,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,964,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,239,000.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. 617,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,296. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $112.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

