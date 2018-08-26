Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 1,827,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,665. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Harf bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $501,402.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,880. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $2,806,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $2,442,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $8,695,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

