Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post sales of $101.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $91.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $407.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.34 million to $410.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $432.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $458.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 19.67%.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Maxwell J. Downing sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $49,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 137.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 157.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 117,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 697,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 384,596 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 167,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,304. The firm has a market cap of $964.64 million, a PE ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.