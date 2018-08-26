Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $833.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will announce $833.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840.00 million and the lowest is $826.17 million. Tailored Brands posted sales of $850.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 488.59% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRD. ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Tailored Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $535,217.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 94.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

