Zacks: Analysts Expect Brink’s (BCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Brink’s reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 156,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,254. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In related news, SVP Mcalister C. Marshall II sold 18,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,448,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $397,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,059. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,808,000 after acquiring an additional 319,584 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Brink’s by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,369,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,210,000 after purchasing an additional 364,925 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 872,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 847,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

