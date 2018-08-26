Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) will post $130.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $137.00 million. Ciner Resources reported sales of $122.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full year sales of $494.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $505.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $516.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $532.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciner Resources.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINR shares. ValuEngine lowered Ciner Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CINR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $533.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.89. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

