Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 132.67% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,387,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 331,690 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

