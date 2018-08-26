Zacks: Analysts Set $28.00 Price Target for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quad/Graphics an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Quad/Graphics news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $199,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,576.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 99,914 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 220,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,873 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 175,663 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUAD opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.66%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

