Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BBVA Banco Frances’ earnings. BBVA Banco Frances reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BBVA Banco Frances.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Santander lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.50. 644,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,349. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 11.4% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,509,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 462,456 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBVA Banco Frances (BFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.