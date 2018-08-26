Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.85% and a negative net margin of 270.95%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX remained flat at $$7.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 682,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,132. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 62,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $439,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,713 shares in the company, valued at $602,562.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $265,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 66,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,343.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 451,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.