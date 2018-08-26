Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cae Inc (CAE) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. CAE posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 87,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

