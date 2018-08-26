Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd (CB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to post $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. Chubb reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,146.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.09.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $135.12. 1,174,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,225. Chubb has a 1-year low of $123.96 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

