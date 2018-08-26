Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). EnLink Midstream posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 48,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $840,953.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 10.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 33.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 368,066 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,104. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -2,140.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.