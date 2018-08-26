Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.91. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

EFSC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 84,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,562. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.05%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,095.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

