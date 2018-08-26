Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flow International Corp (FLOW) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flow International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. Flow International posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Flow International will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flow International.

Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.80 million.

FLOW stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Flow International has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

Flow International Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

