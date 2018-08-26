Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.19 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 789,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 280,444 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMLP opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $602.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

