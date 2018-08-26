Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

