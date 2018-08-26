Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will announce sales of $59.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.88 million and the highest is $59.42 million. Monotype Imaging reported sales of $60.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full-year sales of $240.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.37 million to $240.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $257.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $256.25 million to $258.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,589. The company has a market capitalization of $922.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $641,234.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $1,270,584. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monotype Imaging by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,819,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,145,000 after buying an additional 443,624 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,533,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79,399 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,157,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 39,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 1,493.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 635,399 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

