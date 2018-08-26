Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) will announce sales of $18.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.19 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock posted sales of $15.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will report full year sales of $70.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $71.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $79.74 million to $93.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $24.00 target price on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE NGS opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $287.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $59,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

