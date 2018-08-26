Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) to Post $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $11.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $17.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.90 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 36.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 200,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,889. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.32. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 869.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

