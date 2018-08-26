Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (QDEL) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Quidel posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 406.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Quidel had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quidel from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $1,093,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,470.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 38,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $2,677,064.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,867 shares of company stock valued at $16,690,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 55.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 15.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $70.00 on Friday. Quidel has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.