Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report $404.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.00 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $407.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,899. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

