Zacks: Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $27.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Forty Seven an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FTSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

FTSV opened at $14.92 on Friday. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.84). analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Christopher J. Schaepe acquired 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe acquired 66,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,126.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,106,300 shares of company stock worth $17,427,395.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

