Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GWRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 17,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,616. The company has a market cap of $213.27 million, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 18.86%. equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0236 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $77,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $29,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,474 shares of company stock worth $113,985. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Global Water Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Water Resources by 2,704.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 443,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

