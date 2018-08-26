Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genius Brands International (GNUS) to Sell

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

GNUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Genius Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of GNUS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Genius Brands International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 41.93% and a negative net margin of 113.05%. research analysts forecast that Genius Brands International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genius Brands International stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,876 shares during the quarter. Genius Brands International makes up 1.0% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.46% of Genius Brands International worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

