Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Premier (PINC) to Sell

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Premier has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

