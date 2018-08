Zacks Investment Research Upgrades International Stem Cell (ISCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Stem Cell Corporation is a biotechnology company currently focused on developing therapeutic and research products. In the area of therapeutic product development, ISCO’s objective is to create an unlimited source of human cells for use in the treatment of several diseases, including diabetes, liver disease and retinal disease through cell transplant therapy. In furtherance of this objective, ISCO has developed pluripotent human stem cells from unfertilized human eggs, and techniques to cause those stem cells to be differentiated into the specific cell types required for transplant. It has developed manufacturing protocols to produce the cells minimizing contamination with animal by-products, a characteristic likely to be important in meeting U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements. ISCO also provides the specialized cells and growth media needed for therapeutic cell transplantation research to academic and commercial researchers in related fields. “

Shares of ISCO stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.13. International Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. International Stem Cell had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 372.40%. analysts predict that International Stem Cell will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

