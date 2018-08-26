Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 513.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,686 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 431,900 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 13,938.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 262,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.