Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Buy

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 513.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,686 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 431,900 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 13,938.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 262,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply