Zacks: Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (SCON) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superconductor Technologies an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

SCON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superconductor Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 735,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.97% of Superconductor Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

SCON stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading on Tuesday. 53,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,181. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.46. Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 546.61% and a negative return on equity of 162.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superconductor Technologies (SCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.