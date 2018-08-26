Zions Bancorp (ZION) and Fulton Financial (FULT) Head to Head Contrast

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: FULT) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Zions Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Zions Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorp 25.03% 10.86% 1.17% Fulton Financial 19.05% 8.20% 0.91%

Dividends

Zions Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zions Bancorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorp and Fulton Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorp 1 6 11 1 2.63 Fulton Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00

Zions Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $58.84, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Zions Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorp is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorp $2.74 billion 3.80 $592.00 million $2.86 18.68 Fulton Financial $876.84 million 3.63 $171.75 million $1.07 16.92

Zions Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorp beats Fulton Financial on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; and small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 433 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of January 18, 2018, the company operated 240 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

