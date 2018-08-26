Zix Co. (ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. ZIX had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hausmann sold 52,927 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $299,566.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,473.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ZIX by 8,881.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 1,209,431 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 88,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. ZIX has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

