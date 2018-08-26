Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,334 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 142.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,231,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,841,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 46.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,507,000 after buying an additional 858,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,216,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,313,000 after buying an additional 50,887 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $35,981,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,174,000 after buying an additional 108,296 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.67%. analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several research firms have commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.