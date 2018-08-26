Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

NYSE AKR opened at $28.71 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.52%.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $61,976.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,404 shares of company stock worth $539,605 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

