$0.01 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.73. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.51% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

