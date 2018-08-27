$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (SKYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sky Solar’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sky Solar will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sky Solar.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 6,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sky Solar has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $307.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

