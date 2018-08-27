$0.06 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.06 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CTG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 207,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

