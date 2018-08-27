$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Smart & Final Stores also reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFS shares. ValuEngine lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smart & Final Stores from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Smart & Final Stores from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price objective on Smart & Final Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smart & Final Stores from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of SFS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,097. Smart & Final Stores has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $531.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,373 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 1,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 492,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 387,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

