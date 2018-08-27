$0.18 EPS Expected for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s earnings. Greenhill & Co., Inc. reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.93 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, President Kevin M. Costantino sold 8,175 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $263,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GHL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $669.07 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

