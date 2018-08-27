-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viewray Inc (VRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Viewray reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 353.05% and a negative net margin of 83.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2255.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viewray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Viewray stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $742.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.24. Viewray has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 295,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,573,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 169,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,903,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,436,496 shares of company stock valued at $36,326,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Viewray by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 13,768,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,670,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after buying an additional 2,069,086 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,446,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,962,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 1,102,991 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,474,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 115,445 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

