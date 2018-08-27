-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Energy Inc (JONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Jones Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Energy.

Get Jones Energy alerts:

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 38.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on JONE. ValuEngine lowered Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.06.

In related news, Director Jonny Jones sold 214,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $81,475.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Brooks sold 285,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $108,494.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,331 shares of company stock worth $201,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 249,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 775,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 151,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

JONE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,808. Jones Energy has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Jones Energy shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 7th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Energy (JONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.